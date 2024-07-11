Zoom has launched a new tool to enable users to automate complex tasks across its platform, which the company said will free up more time for meaningful work.
Workflow Automation, launched in beta on Tuesday (10 July), will allows users to build complex workflows across Zoom Workplace and third-party applications.
Users will also be able to create workflows within Zoom Team Chat, Zoom’s AI-powered chat solution.
For example, users will be able to automate tasks like scheduling recurring project updates or reminding the team to post status updates to a team chat.
“These capabilities will help to empower users to save time and do their best work,” the company said in a blog post. “Users don’t need technical skills to build workflows; all they have to do is utilise the drag-and-drop functionality, with no coding required.”
Zoom said it has simplified the process of workflow automation by offering pre-built templates and drag-and-drop functionality.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Wei Li, head of Zoom Team Chat at Zoom, said the company would be launching Workflow Automation with Team Chat first “because it’s an opportunity to strengthen collaboration with team members and get work done asynchronously.”
“Workflow Automation helps teams by taking the guesswork out of setting up workflows and helps cut down on tedious and repetitive tasks,” he added.
In April, Stanford University’s AI Index Report found that AI had already surpassed humans in tasks such as image classification, understanding of English and visual reasoning.
However, the report found that AI still struggled behind humans with more complex tasks such as advanced mathematics, commonsense reasoning and planning.