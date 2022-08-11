Taiwan (Province of China)’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 0.9% in July 2022

Taiwan (Province of China)’s technology industry registered a 0.9% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 0.74% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 16.88% share in July 2022, recording a decrease of 0.54% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Taiwan (Province of China)’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.36% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Taiwan (Province of China)’s technology industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 51.13% in July 2022, registering a 3.64% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 33.44% share, an increase of 96.23% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 11.58%, registering a 12.2% decline from June 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 2.25%, down 53.33% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Taiwan (Province of China)’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 119.51% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Taiwan (Province of China)’s technology industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Micron Technology posted 94 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Applied Materials with 28 jobs and a 15.15% drop. Trend Micro with 27 IT jobs and CommScope HoldingInc with 16 jobs, recorded a 17.39% growth and an 11.11% decrease, respectively, while Microsoft recorded an increase of 87.5% with 15 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.77%, up by 5% from June 2022. Entry Level positions with a 20.26% share, registered an increase of 142.31% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 18.65% share, down 17.14% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.32%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.