India’s Tata Communications has announced a partnership with Microsoft to enhance connectivity on Microsoft Teams for businesses.
Through the Tata Communications GlobalRapide platform, both Indian enterprise users and multinational corporations with a presence in the country can initiate and receive PSTN voice calls on Microsoft’s communication platform Teams using the Operator Connect platform.
PSTN, or Publicly Switched Telephone Network, is the network that enables voice calls from a landline or mobile phone.
The platform provides a managed services layer offering deployment, onboarding, and management of Teams, as well as endpoint devices and SBCs (session border controllers).
Sriram Sampath, vice president of Unified Communications & Collaboration at Tata Communications, said: “As businesses expand, the geographical barriers diminish with the aid of collaboration tools.”
Shruti Bhatia, country head of Modern Work and Surface for India and South Asia at Microsoft, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering greater efficiencies and productivity gains for businesses across India.”
As of July 2023, Microsoft Teams boasted 300 million monthly active users.
