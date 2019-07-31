GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

The Tech Mahindra AI platform GAiA is designed to make it easier for enterprises to build and manage models, and to collaborate with internal and external stakeholders and partners when deploying AI applications.

Not only does it provide tools for developing and training models, it also operates a marketplace in which users can share and download AI models to retrain with their own data.

Making the platform even more compelling is the fact that it is cloud and infrastructure agnostic: GAiA can be deployed on Google, AWS or Azure clouds, or in a private cloud, on-premises data center, or in a bare metal environment.

Unlike other model management platforms that are tied to a specific cloud, GAiA can be hosted in the environment of the customer’s choosing. This speaks to the growing preference of customers to work with multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments.

Leveraging artificial intelligence to obtain better insights, make more informed predictions, and improve operations is a top priority for most mid-sized and large organisations. However, the process can be daunting.

Developing models is time-consuming and skilled resources are scarce and expensive, leaving many organizations in search of solutions that will help them streamline the process. AI platforms strive to do just that by providing a comprehensive environment for developing, training, testing, sharing, deploying, and managing AI models.

What GAiA, the Tech Mahindra AI platform, offers

Designed to be an end-to-end platform and ready to use out of the box, GAiA provides tools and capabilities that streamline the adoption of artificial intelligence.

Customers can go to the GAiA public marketplace and download models developed by Tech Mahindra and others, and retune and retrain them for their own use. They can then upload the models to an internal marketplace and share them with specific users, another department, across a business, or with other organizations through federation.

Since developers aren’t starting from scratch, solution deployment is accelerated. Functions can be moved to business users so there’s less reliance on savvy enterprise developers and data scientists. Additionally, GAiA’s Design Studio allows users to easily drag and drop models to combine machine learning solutions to solve complex business problems.

Furthermore, Tech Mahindra differentiates its platform by complementing it with a suite of professional services, which include model and use case development, model deployment and integration; model customisation, retraining and validation; platform monitoring, support and features customisation; adapters and APIs development; reporting; and infrastructure setup.

Tech Mahindra's GAiA represents a vision of an end-to-end AI model lifecycle management platform; one that is flexible and open, promotes collaboration, and encourages a broader AI ecosystem.

