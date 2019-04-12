Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

JPMorgan Chase report Q1 earnings

Financial services firm JPMorgan Chase will report its earnings from the first quarter of 2019 today.

Experts are expecting a quiet quarter due to falling customer activities as a result of falling mortgage refinancing and a global economic slowdown.

Likewise, JPMorgan expects to see a 4% rise in expenses due to increased investments in technology, which could equate to as much as $66bn. The company announced in February that it is setting up its own cryptocurrency for internal use in order to facilitate faster transactions, but the setup costs could negatively impact the company in the short term.

Earnings per share (EPS) is tipped to fall by 2% to $2.37 on revenue of $27.5bn, an increase of 0.10%.

Elizabeth Warren talks tech with New Hampshire students

United States Senator and 2020 Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will stop off at the University of New Hampshire today for a meet and greet session with students.

Talks will likely focus on Warren’s election bid. The Massachusetts Senator has vowed to break up big US tech companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon if she is elected in 2020. Warren has referred to these companies as monopolies that hold too much power over “our economy, our society and our democracy”.

Internet companies are facing increasing pressure from lawmakers around the globe, with the US, United Kingdom, European Union, India and Australia all probing issues such as fake news, election meddling, and the sharing of offensive content.

The meet and greet is taking place at the Waysmeet Center, Durham, New Hampshire, starting at 2:30pm local time (7:30pm London time).

NASA challenges kids to create future space rovers

NASA’s annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge will get underway today, with the space agency challenging high school, college and university students in the United States to design, build and test vehicles capable of exploring other worlds.

Students will be tasked with creating a vehicle that aids them to carry out a number of space exploration objectives. Teams will be awarded points for designing a space-ready rover, assembling it in the allotted time, and completed obstacle courses that mimic space’s challenges.

The organisation hopes that the challenge will inspire participants “to become the engineers to design NASA’s next-generation space systems”.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email