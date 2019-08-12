Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

NASA launches student-created experiments into space

NASA will launch its two-stage Terrier-Improved Malemute suborbital sounding rocket today, carrying a mix of technology and science experiments developed by students.

Among the experiments are spacecraft re-entry and thermal protection systems, as well as equipment designed to measure cosmic rays and gather organic space molecules for DNA sequencing. The data collected during the flight will be given back to the students for further research and development.

The rocket is scheduled to launch from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, United States, between 5:30am and 9:30am ET (10:30am to 2:30pm London time), and will last for approximately 15 minutes.

UK releases annual internet use statistics

The United Kingdom will today release annual statistics detailing how its citizens use the internet.

The data will detail thinks such as the percentage of households with internet access, and the types of purchases that internet users make.

Last year’s statistics showed that 89% of adults in the UK now use the internet weekly, up from 51% in 2006. Likewise, 2018 also saw significant growth in video on demand use, which had increased to 46% from 29% since 2016.

This year’s results will be published on the Gov.UK website at 9:30am London time.

Microsoft searches for mixed reality innovations

Technology giant Microsoft has partnered with the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit, to tap into the potential of augmented reality and virtual reality technology.

Together, Microsoft and the Knight Foundation have set up a $750,000 fund to foster innovation in mixed reality technology, looking specifically for ways to engage audiences inside museums and cultural institutions.

While mobile games such as Pokémon Go and virtual reality headsets like the PlayStation VR have introduced the public to these technologies, mixed reality has largely failed to take off. The two organisations believe there is significant potential for mixed reality to improve the arts and cultural experiences.

Companies have until today to submit their applications in order to be considered for funding.

