3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

UK publishes immersive and addiction technologies report

Members of the United Kingdom’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee will today publish their final report following an inquiry into immersive and addictive technologies.

The inquiry sought to establish the impact that mixed reality technology could have on sports, entertainment and news. It also explored how the addictive nature of some technologies could affect engagement on social media and gaming platforms.

The report follows a number of evidence sessions, which gathered the views of numerous experts and organisations, such as Facebook that owns popular virtual reality brand Oculus, and Google’s YouTube video sharing platform.

US House Committee holds online platforms competition hearing

The United States House Committee on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law will today hold a hearing titled “The Role of Data and Privacy in Competition”, as it continues its investigation into the practices of US internet giants.

This is the third hearing on online platforms and market power, following two previous that focused on the free press and innovation.

The hearing comes days after 50 US states launched an antitrust probe into Google, its dominance in search, and its ability to stifle market competition.

The hearing will be held at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington DC, starting at 9am local time (2pm London time).

AI machines compete for Loebner Prize

Artificial intelligence systems will take the Turing Test over the next four days in a bid to find the most humanlike AI.

Launched in 1990, the test involves a human judge simultaneously holding a conversation with a computer and a human. The judge must then guess which one is which based on their responses.

Last year’s Loebner Prize went to PandoraBots’ Mitsuku conversational chatbot for the fourth time.

This year’s competition is taking place at Swansea University, England, until Sunday, 15 September.

