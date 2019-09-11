Ellen is a Verdict staff writer and reporter. You can reach her at ellen.daniel@verdict.co.uk

Ahead of the 2020 Olympics due to take place next summer in Tokyo, Intel has announced that it is partnering with the International Olympic Committee to “create innovative experiences for athletes, attendees and Olympic fans around the world”.

Intel previously collaborated with the International Olympic Committee on the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, and has set the challenge of “raising the bar again”.

From 5G platforms to artificial intelligence, solutions to immersive media and esports, Intel will showcase technology from three key areas: compute, connect and experience.

Intel technology at the Tokyo Olympics

One of the innovations due to be showcased during the games is 3D athlete tracking or 3DAT. This is a “first-of-its-kind computer vision solution” using AI to generate real-time insights and overlay visualisations during athletic events.

Developed by Intel and hosted in Alibaba’s cloud infrastructure, 3DAT captures the form and motion of athletes and analyses their movements using algorithms. This is then transformed into visualisations, giving viewers greater insights while watching events.

Intel powered the largest scale virtual reality event to date at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, as well as the first ever live VR broadcast using Intel True VR. This will continue at the 2020 games, with True VR deployed in a range of sports and venues, with highlights such as the opening and closing ceremonies, track and field events and gymnastics, broadcast via VR.

Intel and the IOC are also deploying VR training to create immersive learning experiences for managers at various competition venues in Japan ahead of the games.

During the PyeongChang games, Intel powered 5G networks, and intends to expand this. Using 5G technologies and infrastructure, “gigabit connectivity, more immersive viewership experiences, smart city applications and advanced broadcasting services.

Facial recognition, powered by Intel’s Core i5 processor, will be used to identify the over 300,000 athletes, volunteers, media and other staff, designed to prevent identification fraud, and reduce long waiting times for ID checks.

Intel has also announced that the Intel World eSports tournament will take place ahead of the 2020 Olympic games, with the final taking place in Tokyo in July 2020.

Masaaki Komiya, vice director general of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games said:

“We’re excited to partner with Intel to make Tokyo 2020 the most innovative Olympics in history. Working together with Olympic partners like Intel will be how the Olympic Games is ushered into the new age or technology and innovation.”

