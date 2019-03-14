Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

B20 leaders work towards Society 5.0

Representatives from each of the G20 states will head to Tokyo, Japan, today for the start of the B20 Tokyo Summit.

The annual meeting will this year focus on “Society 5.0”, which will look at how technological change, economic change and change of mindset can help towards reaching the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The Japanese Business Federation (JBF) highlights IoT, AI, robotics and blockchain as technologies that could help to achieve Society 5.0.

The two-day meeting will get underway at 6:45pm local time at the Keidanren Kaikan, the headquarters of the JBF.

Huawei delivers plea in US fraud case

Representatives from Chinese communications company Huawei will appear in court today for an arraignment, a formal reading of criminal charges, where they will deliver the company’s plea regarding 13 counts of fraud and sanction violations.

Huawei will appear alongside Hong Kong-based Skycom, which was allegedly involved in trading with Iran that violated US sanctions on the Middle Eastern country. Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is also named as a defendant, but is currently in Canada awaiting extradition to the US.

Huawei’s likely response is obvious. The company has accused the US government – which has called for a global ban on Huawei technology over fears it is used by China to spy on foreign powers – of waging a campaign against it without evidence.

The arraignment will take place at the New York’s US District Court, and is scheduled to begin at 11am local time (5pm London time).

Moto Mod pre-orders begin ahead of Verizon 5G launch

Motorola will begin taking pre-orders on the Moto Mod, which will transform the Moto Z3 into a 5G-ready smartphone, from today.

The accessory, which snaps on to the back of the Z3, will allow the smartphone to connect to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network when it launches next month. The telecommunication provider will begin testing its 5G network in Chicago and Minneapolis from 11 April, which will be the first public 5G network to support smartphone use.

The Moto Mod can be pre-ordered through Verizon for $50 by those that own a Moto Z3 handset. However, it will cost $349.99 once it goes on sale, taking the total cost of a 5G-capable Moto Z3 to $830. High costs are often noted as a potential stumbling block for early adoption of 5G smartphones.

Wednesday’s Highlights