Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

UN considers tech’s potential for sustainability

On the final day of the United Nations Environment Assembly, high-level representatives will take part in a panel discussion on “innovative business development at a time of rapid technological change”.

The session will focus on how rapid technological change can be harnessed to generate sustainable value for both people and the environment, and help the UN to meet its Sustainable Development Goals. These goals set the target of ending poverty, achieving gender equality and tackling global warming, among other issues, by 2030.

The assembly, which got underway in Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday, has attracted more than 4,500 attendees to discuss policies, technologies and innovations and set the UN’s environmental agenda for the next 12 months.

The sustainable value session will take place today at 11:30am local time (8:30am London time).

Final US military communication satellite enters orbit

The United Launch Alliance will launch the 10th and final satellite for the United States military’s Wideband Global SATCOM system in to space today.

The Wideband Global SATCOM is a high-capacity communications system launched by the US Department of Defense and the Australian Department of Defence. This will serve as the backbone of their military communication systems, providing commanders with increase command and control capabilities.

The WGS-10 satellite will be launched using a Boeing Delta IV rocket from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, scheduled for 6:56pm local time (21:56pm London time).

Formula 1 gives first look at new technology

The new Formula 1 season will get underway today, lifting the curtain on the latest technology that will power the likes of Mercedes-AMG, Ferrari and Red Bull in their pursuit of the championship.

Intricately designed to pack the most power inside the smallest space, everything from cooling systems to suspensions have been redesigned in an attempt to gain an advantage.

F1 fans got a glimpse of each competitor’s car during pre-season testing. However, according to Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas, the organisation has already used the data collected last month to improve ahead of this weekend’s opening event.

The Australian Grand Prix will get underway with the first two of three practice sessions today, ahead of Sunday’s main event.

