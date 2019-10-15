Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Google unveils Pixel 4 range

Google will today launch the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the latest offerings in its flagship line of smartphones.

Although not officially unveiled until the official launch event today, the phones have been the subject of multiple leaks over the last few weeks.

The phone’s marketing is once again expected to focus around its industry leading camera and supporting AI, with both phones featuring two rear cameras, one 12MP and the other 16MP, and the ability to record in 4K.

The phones will also come with 6GB RAM, an advance on the 4GB available on the Pixel 3 XL, and 64GB storage.

The launch event will be streamed on YouTube from 3pm BST.

UK responds to digital Government failings

The UK Government will today issue a formal response to the Digital Government inquiry report, which accused it of not doing enough to enhance its digital capabilities.

Summarising the report, which was produced by the Science and Technology Committee, chair Rt Hon Norman Lamb MP said: “It is clear that the current digital service offered by the Government has lost momentum and is not transforming the citizen-State relationship as it could.”

The report also called on the Government to hold a “national debate” to explore the use of single unique IDs for all online governmental services, and warned that legacy equipment and skills shortages were exposing the country to cyberattacks.

Once published, the Government’s response will be available to view on the inquiry’s official page.

Japan showcases future technologies

Cutting-edge hardware and software across both the consumer and B2B markets will be on show today in Japan as this year’s CEATEC kicks off.

Considered the Japanese equivalent of the Consumer Electronics show, the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies (CEATEC) includes components, shelf-ready consumer products and disruptive technologies in a vast exhibition space in Chiba, Japan.

The event, which runs until Friday, also includes a conference covering technologies including 5G, AI and smart mobility technologies.