3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

NASA outlines asteroid protection plan

NASA will today outline its plan to protect the world from asteroids as part of its ongoing remit to identify near-Earth objects (NEOs).

The plan will be unveiled by scientists from NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office at the American Physical Society (APS) April meeting in Denver, Colorado.

Exactly what will be covered remains to be seen, but is likely to include a method for detecting NEOs.

The session will commence at 10:45am local time (5:45pm London time).

Twitter CEO takes on TED2019

The second day of TED2019 will see Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of Twitter, take on the topic of Power as part of the morning session at the headline event.

Dorsey will be joined in the discussion by Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone and Adena Friedman, president and CEO of Nasdaq. Peter Beck, founder and CEO of small satellite manufacturer Rocket Lab and Rafael Casal, writer, producer and lead actor of feature film Blindspotting will complete the session.

It will be followed by an afternoon session on the topic Knowledge, which will include quantum computing pioneer David Deutsch and illusionist Derren Brown among the speakers.

The morning session will begin at 8:45am PDT.

Netflix outlines Q1 results

Netflix will today announce the results for the first quarter of 2019.

These are expected to be extremely positive for the streaming giant, with subscribers expected to grow by around 8.9 million globally, an increase in average revenue per customer and streaming revenues topping $4bn.

However, the streaming market is getting increasingly crowded, with threats from Disney and AT&T, to name a few.

Netflix investors will be looking to the company to demonstrate it can continue this impressive growth as the year progresses.