Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

UN celebrates World Telecommunication Day

Today is the 50th World Telecommunication & Information Society Day, which is held by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), a specialised agency of the United Nations.

The theme for this year is “bridging the standardisation gap”, which focuses on the participation of developing countries in the creation and adoption of information and communication technology standards.

As part of the day, the ITU will hold an event at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, which will include discussions of the use of artificial intelligence to improve healthcare, the role of digital finance and key performance indicators of smart cities.

APEC trade bloc meets

Ministers responsible for trade from countries in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) bloc will meet today in Chile.

The bloc consists of the US, China, Taiwan, Japan, Russian Federation, Indonesia, Vietnam, Canada, Republic of Korea, Brunei ,Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, The Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Australia.

Roberto Azevêdo, director general of the World Trade Organisation, will also be in attendance.

The meeting comes as the US and China are locked in a seemingly escalating trade war, with the latest round of tariffs having been applied earlier this week.

easyJet publishes half-year results

Low-cost airline easyJet will today publish its first-half earnings for 2019, with experts predicting gloomy news.

The company is expected to report first-half earnings in the negative, at -56p per share. Revenue is predicted to be £2.3bn.

The airline has faced a tough few months as ongoing Brexit concerns and the resulting economic uncertainty have put British travellers off European destinations.

Many will be looking to easyJet for signs of how the wider industry is performing in light of the ongoing Brexit concerns.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email