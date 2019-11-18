Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Huawei export exemption extension hangs in balance

Sanction exemptions for US firms dealing with Huawei are due to expire today but some sources suggest a six-month extension is likely.

The Chinese technology giant has been blacklisted by the US Commerce Department since May, alleging that Huawei was engaged in activities “contrary to US national security or foreign policy interests”, a claim Huawei rejects.

The Commerce Department had previously given a 90-day reprieve from the sanctions, allowing some trade to continue. That extension is due to expire today but it is unclear whether a further extension will be granted.

Critics have argued sanctions on Huawei are part of the wider US-China trade war.

Julian Assange extradition court hearing

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appears in Westminster Magistrates Court today as part of his ongoing extradition hearing.

Assange, who entered the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012 after a rape allegation in Sweden, is wanted in the US to face charges of violating the Espionage Act. These charges are in relation to allegations he conspired to break into a classified Pentagon computer.

The Australian citizen faces a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison if convicted of all charges. At the last extradition hearing, the judge denied a request from Assange’s legal team for extra time to submit evidence.

The full extradition hearing begins in February.

Extinction Rebellion begins global climate hunger strike

Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion is set to begin a global hunger strike to “highlight the vulnerability of our food supplies and force governments to enact Extinction Rebellion’s three demands”.

The protests are expected to take place across 22 countries including France, the UK, the USA, India, New Zealand, Spain and Poland.

Extinction Rebellion, formed in 2018, stepped up its protests this summer to pressure governments to take more decisive action on climate change.

In the US, activists said they will protest outside the offices of US Congressional leader Nancy Pelosi. In the UK, Extinction Rebellion letters will be delivered to each political party, with protesters also requesting filmed meetings to ask for support for the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill created by the group.