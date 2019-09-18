Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Huawei Connect conference gets underway

Chinese technology giant Huawei’s Connect conference will get underway today, bringing together thousands of tech experts and business leaders to discuss the latest trends in the industry.

Today’s attendees will get to hear from thought leaders including Huawei deputy chairman Ken Hu, president of Huawei Cloud Zheng Yelaim, and member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering Professor Gao Wen.

Day one will focus on artificial intelligence (AI), with topics such as AI and space exploration and the technology’s potential in the oil and gas industry on the agenda.

Huawei Connect is taking place in Shanghai, China, over the next three days.

US House Committee holds deep space exploration hearing

The United States House Committee on Science, Space and Technology’s Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee will today hold a hearing titled Developing Core Capabilities for Deep Space Exploration.

The hearing is set to provide an update on NASA’s Orion spacecraft, as well as its Space Launch System and Exploration Ground Systems programs, which are currently under development.

Witnesses include Kenneth Bowesox, NASA’s associate administrator for human exploration and operations, and former associate administrator for exploration systems, Dog Cooke.

The hearing is taking place at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington DC, starting at 10am local time (3pm London time).

US Senate holds online extremism hearing

The United States Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation will today hold a hearing titled Mass Violence, Extremism, and Digital Responsibility.

The hearing is being held to examine the prevalence of online extremism and whether efforts to stop remove extremist content have been effective.

This comes in the wake of the El Paso, Texas, shooting, in which the gunman published an anti-immigrant manifesto on unmoderated forum 8chan prior to the attack. This resulted in many online platforms and providers cutting ties with the website.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Head of global policy management for Facebook Monika Bickert, public policy director for Twitter Nick Pickles, and global director of information policy for Google Derek Slater will take part in the hearing.

The hearing is being held at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington DC, starting at 10am local time (3pm London time).