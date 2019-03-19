Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

NASA offers Bennu update

Space agency NASA will today hold a teleconference to announce the findings from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-Rex) probe.

OSIRIS-Rex reached its target, the Bennu asteroid, in December last year after two years in space. The probe is set to analyse the surface over the coming years, collecting material that could provide a better understanding of how planets form.

Today’s press conference is expected to provide early findings from the mission. However, NASA scientists won’t be able to fully understand Bennu until OSIRIS-Rex returns to Earth in 2023 containing what NASA hopes might be “unaltered material from the very beginning of our solar system”.

The teleconference, which can be watched live via the NASA website, is taking place at 1:30pm EST (5:30pm London time).

Ocado publishes Q1 results

Online grocery delivery service turned technology company Ocado will today deliver its results from the first quarter of 2019, having seen its share price grow by almost 40% in the past 12 months.

Despite watching its flagship distribution centre in Andover, England, which handled 10% of its products, go up in flames last month, the company is back trading at close to its all-time peak.

After signing major deals with major North American supermarkets Kroger and Sobeys last year, Ocado yesterday unveiled plans to open an office in Washington D.C. for its Ocado Solutions technology business, which helps retailers to set up and maintain automated distribution centres. Investors will be hoping that these efforts to turn Ocado into something more than a food delivery service will have a positive impact on financial results going forward.

The company will issue a trading statement via its Ocado investors website today.

Conference explores train travel-transforming tech

Accelerate Rail 2019, the United Kingdom’s leading rail industry event, will take place today in London, bringing together leaders in the fields of transport and technology to discuss the future of train travel in the UK.

Technology is viewed as key to improving the customer experience and in turn reducing complains and growing revenue. Attendees will hear from some the industry’s key players and innovators on what they are doing to achieve this.

Topics up for discussion today include how the industry can use tech to increase capacity and the rollout of smart ticketing, where customers are automatically given the best fare for their journey through pay-as-you-go travel cards.

