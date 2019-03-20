Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

National Cyber Security Centre begins training against cyber threats

University College London, The National Cyber Security Centre and Lloyd’s Register Foundation have teamed up to announce the Cyber Readiness for Boards (CRB) project today, which will train global businesses to adequately prepare for, defend against and react to cyberattacks.

Cybercrime is estimated to cost the UK economy in the region of £11bn to £30bn every year. With the number of data breaches having quadrupled in 2018, businesses are seemingly struggling to defend against these threats.

Despite spending on cybersecurity increasing, just 36% of UK IT leaders are confident that their company’s IT systems provide adequate protection against cybercriminals. It is hoped that the CRB will change this by evaluating how companies respond to these incidents and offering training to improve cybersecurity practices.

Czech Foreign Minister outlines post-Brexit security plans

Tomas Petricek, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Czech Republic will discuss the future relationship between the United Kingdom and European Union on security and defence at a Chatham House address today.

EU member states collaborate on a number of defence-related issues, including the research and development of new technologies. Petricek will discuss how the UK’s exit will impact this relationship, how both parties can work together to minimise disruption and how they will continue to collaborate after Brexit.

Defence and security appears to be one of few areas that the UK and EU have been able to agree on during Brexit negotiations. Both sides have agreed that it is in their best interests to continue to cooperate in these areas.

The address will take place at Chatham House, London, starting at 12:30pm London time.

AT&T CEO addresses Washington Economic Club

Randall Stephenson, Chairman and CEO of telecommunications giant AT&T will deliver a speech at The Economic Club of Washington D.C. today, which frequently brings together the city’s business and political communities.

Little on the topics that Stephenson will address has been revealed. However, as the head of a company among the leaders in internet solutions, video entertainment, network security and the Internet of Things, the talk should address some areas of interest. Attendees will be hoping to hear about AT&T’s plans for 5G technology, which company CFO John Stephens has referred to as the “most exciting opportunity we have”.

The talk will take place at the Marriott Marquis Washington, starting at 11am local time (3pm London time).

