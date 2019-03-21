Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

PRISMA enters orbit

Commercial space launch provider Arianespace today launches the PRISMA Earth observation satellite on behalf of the Italian Space Agency.

The PRISMA spacecraft will sit in Low Earth Orbit, using a state-of-the-art electro-optical instrument to monitor the Earth’s health on a global scale. The satellite is fitted with the most powerful operative hyperspectral instrument in the world, which will allow scientists to monitor changes on Earth in greater precision and detail. It is hoped that this will help to curb pollution and climate change.

The launch is taking place at the European Space Agency Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

Tencent announces Q4 earnings

Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent today reports its financial results from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Given that Tencent’s biggest earner is its gaming division, the company has felt the effects of China’s prolonged ban on the release of new games. Shares fell to a low of 252.2 HKD in October last year, but the company has been staging a steady recovery since.

The freeze may produce weak results, with analysts polled by FactSet predicting earnings of 18.5 billion yuan ($2.8bn) for the quarter. However, the market expects better performance in the year ahead as Beijing slowly begins to approve new games again.

Tencent will announce its earnings via a conference call, scheduled for 8pm HKT (12pm London time).

Science and tech experts talk new food

Food awareness organisation ProVeg today hosts the New Food Conference, which will bring together scientists, investors, policymakers and business leaders to discuss the future of food.

The conference will focus on how lab-grown proteins could shape the future of Europe’s food industry. Sessions will explore the latest scientific research into plant-based and cell-based proteins and the technology used to create them.

Meat-free protein is tipped to be a core part of our future diet, resulting from concerns around climate change. It is thought that reducing cattle farming could lead to a reduction in greenhouse gas production.

The New Food Conference will take place in Berlin, Germany, over the next two days.

