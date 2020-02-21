Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Trump travel ban extended to more countries

The Expansion of the Trump Administration’s travel ban will take effect today. The ban has been extended to include citizens from Nigeria, Myanmar, Eritrea and Kyrgyzstan, who will be unable to obtain visas, and those from Sudan and Tanzania, who will be barred from having green cards.

This brings the total number of countries included in the travel ban, Executive Order 13769, to 13, with citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen facing strict travel restrictions.

The Trump Administration’s controversial travel ban was first introduced in 2017, preventing people from the above countries from entering the US for 90 days, and faced considerable backlash.

Global finance leaders meet for G20 conference

Today will see the start of the 2020 Institute of International Finance (IIF) G20 Conference in Ryadh, Saudi Arabia.

The conference will see leading finance figures from around the world, including government officials, policymakers and those in the private sector, meet to discuss key topics impacting the finance industry.

It will begin with a welcome dinner, starting at 6pm local time, before the full agenda begins on Saturday. Tonight’s welcome dinner will feature IIF CEO Tim Adams in conversation with International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva.

Panel sessions on Saturday will include The Future of Money, featuring JPMorgan Chase head of blockchain Umar Farooq.

Commercial analogue radio’s future in question

Today is the deadline for public contributions to a UK government consultation on whether to renew analogue commercial radio licences.

Such licences are required to enable commercial radio stations broadcasting on FM and AM bands to operate in the UK.

The current licences are due to expire in 2022, and the government is considering whether to either renew them for five years, renew them for eight years or let them expire. The latter would force major radio stations such as Classic FM and TalkSport to switch to digital-only broadcasts.

While digital radio has seen growing use in recent years, with 57% of all radio listening, analogue radio still attracts millions in the UK.

The government ultimately plans to completely switch to digital radio, and turn off FM and AM entirely, due to the lower costs and greater number of radio stations that digital can support.