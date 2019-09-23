Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Huawei CFO attends extradition hearing

Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou will appear in Canada’s Supreme Court today as the United States pushes for her extradition.

Wanzhou was arrested in December last year as she passed through Vancouver on behalf of the US, which has charged her with bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud. The charges relate to US imposed bans on trading with Iran.

Both Wanzhou and Huawei deny the charges and have claimed that she was unlawfully arrested. She has since accused US and Canadian authorities of misconduct over the arrest.

The hearing is scheduled for 10am local time (6pm London time) at the BC Supreme Court in Vancouver, Canada.

UN holds 2019 Climate Summit

United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres will host the 2019 Climate Summit, where the organisation is set to unveil several plans to “dramatically reduce” emissions in a bid to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The UN will also take the opportunity to call on governments and businesses to set similar targets and develop initiatives to help reduce their environmental impact.

According to Reuters, the event will feature speakers from the island states left vulnerable by rising sea levels, as well as global leaders such as France and Germany.

The United States’ Donald Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, who have both questioned evidence of climate change in the past, aren’t due to attend.

The Climate Summit is taking place at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Financial services industry heads to Sibos

Sibos, the world’s leading financial services trade show and conference, gets underway today, bringing together industry experts and business leaders to explore the future of the financial industry.

With the industry undergoing rapid digital transformation, technology will feature throughout the event. Today’s agenda features sessions on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, open banking, and payments technology.

Sibos is taking place at the ExCeL exhibition centre in London, England, over the next four days.