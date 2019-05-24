Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Ford employees notified of redundancies

American car manufacturer Ford Motor Co will finish notifying North American employees on whether their position will be cut today after announcing that it will cull 10% of its white-collar jobs as part of a global restructuring.

Approximately 2,300 Ford employees are set to lose their jobs in the United States, with approximately 7,000 jobs to go globally.

Ford is restructuring its workforce in a bid to “win in a fast-changing future”, which it hopes will “improve profitability and speed product development”. The move is expected to save the company $600m annually.

Cybersecurity in the UK inquiry report published

Members of Parliament on the Public Accounts Committee will today release a report on cybersecurity in the UK as part of an inquiry into whether the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Strategies and National Cyber Security Programmes encourage enough change to deal with ever-advancing cyber threats.

The National Audit Office (NAO) previously concluded that past national cybersecurity programmes failed to offer adequate protection against new cyber threats. Regarding the 2016 to 2021 programme, the NAO believes it is “unclear” whether its goals will be met due to the “difficulty of dealing with a complex and evolving cyber threat”.

The committee has heard from the likes of National Security Advisor Sir Mark Sedwill, Deputy National Security Advisor Madeleine Alessandri, and CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre Ciaran Martin in previous oral evidence sessions.

Japan delays sale of new Huawei smartphones

Japanese mobile carriers have decided to delay the sale of new smartphones manufactured by Chinese telecommunication company Huawei until the security of these devices is confirmed.

SoftBank’s Y! Mobile operator was set to begin selling the Huawei P30 lite from today. However, the company has opted to suspend its launch indefinitely as it wants “customers to feel safe using our products”.

This comes days after the United States issued a trade blacklist against Huawei, citing fears over the company’s alleged connections to the Chinese government. The Trump administration has raised concerns that Huawei devices and components might be used by China to spy on foreign nations – an allegation that the company strongly denies.

While Japan reportedly considered banning government use of Huawei and ZTE equipment last year, Japanese authorities have not taken action against the company despite pressure from the US.

