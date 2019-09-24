Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

UK Space Conference gets underway

The biennial UK Space Conference, the “most important and influential event for space in the UK”, will get underway today.

The event brings together the space community from across government, industry and academia to discuss the state of the sector both in the UK and globally, with the aim of exchanging ideas, developing new relationships and encouraging innovation in the space industry.

Attendees will hear from speakers including European Space Agency astronaut Tim Peake and OneWeb CEO Adrian Steckel.

The UK Space Conference is taking place at the International Convention Centre Wales in Newport, Wales, over the next three days.

BlackBerry releases Q2 results

Smartphone manufacturer-turned-cybersecurity software company BlackBerry will today release its results from the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

BlackBerry’s results are set to be boosted by the acquisition of Cylance, a leader in artificial intelligence-powered cybersecurity, while it has also seen promising growth in its Internet of Things and Licensing segments in recent quarters.

Analysts have tipped the company to report revenues of $265.7m for the quarter, equating to growth of 24% year-over-year. However, investors are set to take a $0.01 per share loss for the quarter, down from earnings of $0.04 in Q2 2019.

BlackBerry is set to announce its Q2 results at 8am ET (1pm London time).

US House committee holds future of work hearing

The US House Committee on Science, Space and Technology will hold a hearing today into artificial intelligence (AI) and the future of work.

AI is set to drastically change the workplace, but estimations of its impact range from a positive boost to productivity to widespread job loss.

The committee will hear from experts and business leaders today, including the National Science Foundation’s Arthur Lupia, ManpowerGroup vice president Rebekah Kowalski, and Ivy Tech Community College president Sue Ellspermann.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The hearing is taking place at in Washington DC, starting at 4pm ET (9pm London time).