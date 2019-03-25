Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Apple launches subscription services

US tech giant Apple is set to hold a launch event today, where it is expected to announce its new video and news subscription services. While this is unconfirmed, Apple has been using the tagline “It’s show time” to promote the event.

The company’s planned venture into streaming, which it hopes will challenge Netflix, will include at least 25 original shows from big name directors like J.J. Abrams and Stephen Spielberg, according to insiders. Its news service is expected to provide users with access to more than 200 magazines and newspapers for a flat monthly fee.

Reports have also suggested that Apple could be set to unveil its own digital credit card in partnership with financial services provider Goldman Sachs.

The launch event is being held at the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus in California, United States, and is set to get underway at 10am local time.

Ethiopian Airlines head speaks at Africa CEO Forum

Tewolde Gebremariam, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, will speak today at the Africa CEO Forum, where he will discuss global economic tensions, regional integration and geographic expansion alongside four other leading business figures.

His appearance comes weeks after an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed soon after take-off, killing all 157 passengers on-board.

Similarities between the Ethiopian Airlines crash and a Lion Air crash last year have prompted fears that there could be issues with Boeing’s 737 Max planes that cause pilots confusion. Boeing has confirmed that it plans to roll out a software update to its anti-stall systems, as well as install warning lights in all future 737 Max jetliners produced.

The Africa CEO Forum is taking place in Kigali, Rwanda, over the next two days. Gebremariam will take part in the CEO Talk session today, which is scheduled to begin at 5:15pm local time.

Bloomberg Future of Energy stops in New York

Bloomberg’s travelling New Energy Finance (NEF) Summit stops in New York this week, bringing together leaders in energy, technology, finance and politics to discuss new ideas, offer insight and make connections that will better the energy sector.

NEF’s line-up of top-level speakers features industry leaders from energy, like Tellurian CEO Meg Gentle; politics, like Chile’s Minister of Energy Susana Jiménez, and finance, like Bank of America Managing Director Ray Wood.

Among topics on the agenda today is new mobility services, which will focus on the global expansion of ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft, and the challenges that they will face in the coming years.

The Bloomberg NEF Summit is taking place over the next two days at New York’s Grand Hyatt hotel.