Tech giants summoned by International Committee on Disinformation

The International Grand Committee on Disinformation and ‘Fake News’ will today call on social media networks and internet platforms to provide evidence as part of a global effort to stop the spread of disinformation online.

The committee has invited witnesses including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Snap Inc CEO Evan Spiegel and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to take part in what will be its second meeting. It is unclear which executives will be taking part, but Facebook, Google and Twitter are expected to be represented.

Executives in attendance will be grilled on issues such as foreign influence on politics and data privacy. Committee members will also continue to explore how best to hold digital platforms to account for their actions.

The meeting is taking place at Canadian Parliament in Ontario, Canada, starting at 3:30pm local time (8:30pm London time).

Europe finishes anti-counterfeiting banknotes roll-out

The European Central Bank (ECB) will today roll out the last of its new Europa series banknotes, bringing an end to a six year process designed to reduce counterfeiting in the European Union.

New €100 and €200 notes will enter circulation today, which follows the staggered release of €5, €10, €20 and €50 notes between 2013 and 2017.

These notes have been designed with additional security features courtesy of advancements in security technology, such as built-in security threads, holographic features and UV light properties. The ECB hopes that these “self-defending” features will make it difficult for counterfeiters to reproduce the notes.

Computex 2019 gets underway

Computex, one of the world’s largest computer and technology trade shows, gets underway today in Taipei, Taiwan.

Major announcements are expected from many of the world’s leading computer technology companies, including AMD, Asus, Microsoft, Nvidia and Intel, who are set to unveil new products and components in the coming days.

As well as getting a look at some of the latest innovations, attendees will also get to see a range of keynote speeches and panels that will tackle topics such as facial recognition technology, 5G, big data and artificial intelligence.

Computex Taipei is taking place over the next five days across two locations – the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center and the Taipei World Trade Center.

