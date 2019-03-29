Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Wall Street waits for Lyft IPO

Startup Lyft is expected to stage an initial public offering (IPO) today, which is expected to raise more than $2.2bn for the $15bn company as it bids to overtake ride-sharing market leader Uber.

The company published an amended IPO prospectus on Wednesday due to high demand for its stock. Lyft has initially planned to begin trading for $62 to $68. However, it has now set its price at $70 to $72.

Lyft suffered losses of more than $900m in 2018, despite generating revenues of $2.2bn from the one billion rides that it facilitated throughout the year. However, losses are a common occurrence for late-stage startups and have done little to put off potential investors.

All-female spacewalk goes ahead (with a male astronaut)

NASA was forced to cancel what would have been the first ever all-female spacewalk earlier this week as there weren’t enough spacesuits that fit.

The walk will go ahead today. However, one of the female astronauts that was set to take part in the mission, Anne McClain, will be replaced by male counterpart, Nick Hague. NASA has said that while it could reconfigure a spacesuit to fit McClain, it would be “safer and faster” to change the astronaut.

Hague will join Christina Koch outside the International Space Station. The pair will continue to install lithium-ion batteries to power the station’s solar arrays.

NASA has scheduled the spacewalk to begin at 12:20pm London time, with the walk expected to last approximately seven hours.

BlackBerry releases Q4 results

Smartphone manufacturer-turned-software company BlackBerry will today release its results from the fourth quarter of 2019, as the tech company’s decision to switch its core business continues to pay off.

BlackBerry has seen its share price grow by close to 25% since the start of the year, having completed its transformation. Just 4% of revenue came from smartphones in Q3, with enterprise software, technology and licensing making up the majority of revenue. Investors will be hoping to see further growth in these revenue channels if BlackBerry’s resurgence is to continue.

Analysts have tipped BlackBerry to report earnings per share of $0.06 on revenues of $241.6m for the quarter, which would amount to a 1% increase year-over-year.

BlackBerry will report its Q4 earnings via a webcast at 8am Eastern (12pm London time).

