3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

T-Mobile/Sprint merger reaches deadline

Today marks the latest deadline for the proposed T-Mobile/Sprint merger, a $26bn deal agreed between the two companies more than a year ago.

The companies have had to await regulatory approval before they can proceed with the merger. The deal was initially set to be finalised in April, but faced challenges from the US Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. It is unclear whether the deal will go ahead today, or if it will be delayed further.

Lawmakers are looking to allocate the spectrum freed up by the merger to a new carrier, which would provide additional competition for the US market’s largest carriers, AT&T, Verizon and the new T-Mobile.

eBay brings in Amazon product chief

Leading online marketplace eBay’s new Chief Product Officer will begin his reign today, having been snapped up from ecommerce rival Amazon.

Pete Thompson, who has two decades of experience working for companies like Microsoft and T-Mobile, most recently served as vice president of Amazon’s Alexa voice service.

eBay has brought Thompson in to simplify an “an increasingly personalised and discovery-based shopping experience”.

The company will also have a new Chief Technology Officer from today, with former head of platform engineering Mazen Rawashdeh stepping up into the role.

International Space Station R&D Conference

The International Space Station (ISS) National Lab’s four day conference gets underway today. The ISS R&D Conference will provide insight into the latest research and development of space technology, and how these advancements will benefit a range of industries.

Attendees will hear from a range of space industry leaders, such as NASA director Jim Bridenstine, owner of Sierra Nevada Corporation Eren Ozmen and current NASA astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor, who recently returned to Earth from the ISS.

ISS R&D is taking place at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, until Thursday, 1 August.

