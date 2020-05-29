Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

WHO launches Covid-19 data pooling platform

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Costa Rica today launch a technology platform to share information around vaccines, medicines and health data between countries in a bid to combat the coronavirus.

The hope is that by pooling data all countries will be able to benefit from the voluntary and open sharing of information.

“Traditional market models will not deliver at the scale needed to cover the entire globe. Solidarity within and between countries and the private sector is essential if we are to overcome these difficult times,” said WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

EU subcommittee considers AI ethics in defence

Members of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Security and Defence will consider ethical frameworks around “artificial intelligence [AI], robotics and related technologies” this morning.

The remote meeting, which takes place at 9am Brussels time, will also explore “questions of interpretation and application of international law” when it comes to AI in civil and military contexts.

In April 2019 the EU released one of the world’s first government-led sets of AI ethics guidelines designed to act as a roadmap for organisations looking to implement the technology. And in February this year the European Commission unveiled AI regulations as part of its “ambitious” digital strategy.

Webinar sees former astronaut talk off-world civilisations

Former NASA astronaut Sandra Magnus will moderate a live panel discussion today that explores the challenges and considerations for humans building a sustainable civilisation beyond Earth.

She will be joined by Kathryn Denning, an anthropology professor at York University, and Minoo Rathnasabapathy, a research engineer at Space Enabled, MIT Media Lab.

The virtual panel is part of the Ascend space conference, which has been rescheduled to take place in November in Las Vegas. Today’s webinar, at 3pm ET, will also discuss the return to human spaceflight ahead of the SpaceX launch, now scheduled for tomorrow.

