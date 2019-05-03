Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

SpaceX set for ISS delivery

SpaceX is expected to launch a cargo mission destined for the International Space Station (ISS) today after a Wednesday, 1 May, launch day was postponed at NASA’s request.

The space agency opted to delay the launch in response to a power outage on the ISS last week to allow the crew time to work on the station’s power system.

SpaceX is set to deliver 2,500kg worth of cargo, which will be the 17th resupply mission undertaken by the Elon Musk-owned startup.

The launch is scheduled to take place from the Cape Canaveral US Air Force Station in Florida, United States, this morning at 3:11am local time (8:11am London time).

National Audit Office publishes damning Crossrail report

The United Kingdom’s National Audit Office (NAO) will today report on the Crossrail project, a 73-mile railway line set to connect the east and west sides of London.

The project, which was scheduled for completion in December 2018, is set to be delayed until 2021 and is already hundreds of millions of pounds over budget. However, the NAO report admits that the £16bn spent on Crossrail means it is now past the point of return.

The report, which is part of an investigation into the causes of these costs and delays, concludes that it is impossible to determine whether Crossrail will prove to be good value for money until it is in operation.

Fiat Chrysler announces Q1 results

Automotive group Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will today publish its earnings from the first quarter of 2019, just days after CEO Mike Manley insisted that the company can survive the disruption that new technologies are causing in the industry.

Manley, who took on the role in July last year, is tasked with revamping the company’s operations as it invests heavily in the future. The industry is slowly turning its back on petroleum-powered vehicles in favour of electric, while there is also an ongoing race to develop consumer-ready self-driving cars.

However, investors are preparing for Fiat to announce weak Q1 results due to a slowdown in the US car market. Analysts have predicted earnings per share (EPS) of €0.45, down 30.3% year-over-year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will announce its Q1 results via its investor website, with a conference call scheduled for 1pm London time.

