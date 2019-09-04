Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

UK sees key court judgement on facial recognition technology

Today will see a High Court judgement in the UK on whether the use of facial recognition technology by police forces amounts to a breach of human rights.

The case, which was brought by Cardiff-based office worker Ed Bridges with backing by campaign group Liberty, focuses on the use of the technology by the South Wales Police.

The police force has made use of the technology on a number of occasions within the city centre, which Bridges’ legal representative, Dan Squires QC, argues is a “step change” in how the public can be monitored.

Today’s judgement is likely to be key to the future use of the technology in the UK, where it is already used at numerous public events, including football matches and concerts.

Seagrass carbon recapture project launched

Today will the see the launch of a vast carbon recapture project using seagrass in Wales.

The project will restore 20,000 cubic metres of seagrass along the Welsh coast in a bid to combat the loss of over 92% of the plant in the UK over the last century.

The project is being seen as a vital carbon recapturing effort due to the properties of seagrass. The underwater plant is capable of capturing carbon from the atmosphere at a rate up to 35 times that of tropical rainforests.

It has drawn particular focus as a tool for combatting climate change in light of the Amazon rainforest fires.

The project is the result of a partnership between Sky Ocean Rescue, WWF and Swansea University.

Freedom of movement rally to challenge post-Brexit restrictions

A major rally is being held in the UK capital over the issue of migrants rights and the freedom of movement following Brexit – particularly in the instance of an increasingly likely no-deal Brexit.

Held by Momentum and Another Europe is Possible, the #StopTheCoup rally will begin with a protest at the Home Office in Marsham Street, London, before a march to Parliament Square, where protesters will collect.

The issue of what will happen to migrants and freedom of movement in the wake of a no-deal Brexit has caused growing concern, with many industries, including the tech industry, heavily reliant on workers from the rest of the UK.