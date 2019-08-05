Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

EU publishes climate bulletin following July heatwave

The European Union Copernicus Climate Change Service will today publish its final analysis of global temperature data for July, which is expected to confirm that the month was the warmest on record for both Europe and the rest of the world.

Countries across Europe saw temperatures climb throughout the month, with some areas reaching above 40°C. Temperature records in Belgium, Germany. Luxembourg, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom were broken during the heatwave.

Experts have warned that climate change will continue to lead to rising global temperatures. The EU has set a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2020, and by 40% by 2030.

Trips joins the Google graveyard

Google Trips, the search giant’s travel planning application, will close today, joining the hundreds of other apps, products and services in the Google graveyard.

Rather than conceding defeat to rival platforms such as TripIt and RoadTrippers, Google has integrated many of the app’s travel features into Google Maps, such as the ability to search for activities to do in certain cities. Users can also search for hotels and make reservations through Maps.

Download data on Google’s Play Store shows that the Trips app has been downloaded between five and 10 million times.

Samsung holds pre-Unpacked launch

In order to avoid taking attention away from its Note 10 and Note 10 Plus flagship devices at the Unpacked launch event scheduled for Wednesday, Samsung will hold a digital launch on its website today, with the company expected to unveil its new Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch.

A teaser video showed the watch alongside the Tab S6 tablet, which was unveiled in a similar event on Wednesday, 31 July.

While leaks have revealed a design strikingly similar to the original Galaxy Watch Active, there is little information on what the watch can do yet. Rumours suggest it will include an ECG monitor, LTE support and a touch-based bezel, which will allow users to interact with the watch by running their finger along its edges.

