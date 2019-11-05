Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Tony Blair speaks at Web Summit

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair will speak at Web Summit, one of Europe’s largest technology conferences.

Blair, who is speaking at 3:40 pm WET, is expected to talk about the UK’s prolonged exit from the European Union.

At last year’s event, which takes places annually in Lisbon, Portugal, Blair said he would do “everything he can” to stop Brexit.

Also speaking today is EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager and former Manchester United footballer Eric Cantona.

Food insecurity evidence session

The House of Lords Food, Poverty, Health and the Environment Committee will hear evidence from government department representatives about the actions they are taking to ensure enough is being done to tackle food insecurity in the UK.

Questions will likely focus on the challenges associated with improving the environmental sustainability of food production systems, as well as the effectiveness of programmes such as the Soft Drinks Industry Levy.

The evidence session takes place at 10:30 am GMT in the Palace of Westminster, London.

AI and US national security discussed at NSCAI conference

Members of Congress, academia and industry gather in Washington, US, to discuss the state of artificial intelligence (AI) and US national security at a conference hosted by the National Security Commission on AI.

The all-day event, ‘Strength Through Innovation: The Future of AI and US National Security’, will include speakers such as Defence Secretary Mark Esper and US Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios.

Attendees will hear four panel discussions exploring topics such as adopting AI applications at speed and scale to protect US national security, as well as the challenges and opportunities for AI in the workforce.

The event will take place at the Liaison Hotel on Capitol Hill.

