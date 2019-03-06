Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Canadian court hears Huawei CFO case

Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer for Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, will appear at a Vancouver court for a hearing today after the Department of Justice allowed the extradition case against her to go ahead last week.

Wanzhou is accused of a number of fraud charges and breaking sanctions by the United States, who put a warrant out for her arrest in December last year. She was arrested in Canada while waiting to board a plane and is waiting to find out whether she will be extradited to the US to face charges. A judge will today rule whether Canada can proceed with the extradition.

Huawei has been at odds with the US over its decision to ban government agencies from using Huawei components over fears that the company works with Chinese authorities to spy on foreign nations. The company has insisted that the US Government’s claims against both itself and its CFO are untrue and is reportedly considering legal action of its own.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10am local time (6pm London time) at the BC Supreme Court, Vancouver.

Just Eat releases annual food delivery results

Amid increased competition from food delivery rivals Uber Eats and Deliveroo, Just East will release its annual results today as it seeks to dominate the UK’s $4bn online food delivery market.

The company saw its share price dip in the second half of 2018, falling from a £880 peak to less than £540 after reports suggested that Uber was considering the purchase of Deliveroo to create one market-leading company. However, it has since bounced back with shares now sitting around the $770 mark.

The company estimated that it would take 221 million orders in 2018, up from 172 million in 2017. Revenues are expected to top £780m, up from £546m in the previous 12 months. If accurate, investors can expect earnings per share of £0.17.

Awards ceremony celebrates women in tech

Everywoman, an organisation pushing to close gender gaps in the business world, will today host the 2019 FDM everywoman in Tech Awards, which celebrates inspirational women working in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) industries.

There is a clear gender gap across much of the tech industry. Previous studies have found that women hold just 19% of technical roles across the UK.

The ceremony will celebrate those that have beaten the odds. Some 46 leading women have been nominated for 11 awards, including the Academic Award for outstanding contributions to technology and science, Rising Star award for those under 26 who are leading the way in tech, and the Entrepreneur Award for owners of emerging tech businesses.

The FDM everywoman in Technology Awards is being held at the Hilton Park Lane in London, starting at 6:45pm local time.

