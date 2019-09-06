Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Angela Merkel meets China’s prime minister

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will today meet with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, as she attempts to balance Germany’s hard-line approach to Beijing with maintaining the two nations’ economic relationship.

Germany tightened foreign investor rules against China in 2018 in a bid to protect its homegrown technology companies from falling into China’s hands. This followed the takeover of robotics company Kuka AG by China’s Midea Group in 2016. Germany has since blocked a Chinese firm from purchasing machine-tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning.

The pair are set to meet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.

National Grid faces outage report deadline

The United Kingdom’s National Grid Electricity System Operator (NGESO) must today publish its report into widespread power outages that occured across the UK last month.

Despite early fears that the outages may have been caused by a cyberattack on the National Grid – with state-sponsored cybercriminals increasingly targeting energy infrastructure – NGESO has claimed that it was the result of a lightning strike and a reduction in energy production from an offshore wind farm.

The investigation, led by regulator Ofgem, will look into whether the operator made the right decisions during the outage. The NGESO could face financial penalties as a result of the incident.

IFA Berlin gets underway

IFA Berlin, Europe’s largest electronics show, will open its doors to the public today, providing access to more than 1,600 exhibitors.

Similar to CES in Las Vegas, United States, IFA provides a look at the technology and gadgets that consumers can expect to arrive over the next 12 months.

Exhibitors will be showing off their latest innovations and products. All types of technology will be on display, including smartphones, drones, virtual reality headsets, televisions and kitchen appliances.

IFA Berlin is taking place at the Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds in Berlin, Germany, until Wednesday, 11 September.

