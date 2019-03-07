Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Senate grills Equifax and Marriott on data breaches

A United States Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee will today grill the CEOs of Equifax and Marriott International on cybersecurity and data breaches in the private sector.

Both companies have suffered large-scale data breaches in recent years that resulted in the theft of personal information including names, social security numbers, credit card numbers and passport numbers belonging to more than 500 million customers and clients combined.

This will be the first time that Marriott’s Arne Sorenson will appear in front of congress since the company disclosed the breach in November last year. Equifax’s Mark Begor recently appeared in front of the Committee on Financial Services, as the probe into Equifax’s wrongdoing continues.

The hearing is being held in Washington DC, starting at 10am local time (3pm London time).

Media and telecoms industries talk digital disruption

More than 450 senior representatives from many of the world’s leading media and communications companies will come together today in London for the Media and Telecoms 2019 & Beyond conference hosted by Deloitte.

The annual conference, hosted by former Channel 4 chief executive David Abraham, will see leading industry figures like Serpil Timuray, CEO of Vodafone Europe, Carolyn McCall, CEO of ITV, and Jeremy Wright, UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, deliver keynotes throughout the day.

On the agenda is a panel discussion on digital disruption, which will see representatives from YouView, Engine, VICE Media, Endemol Shine Group, All3Media and the UK Gambling Commission discuss how advancing technologies are reshaping the industry.

The conference is taking place at the London Hilton Bankside, with talks to begin at 8:25am London time.

Geneva Motor Show gets underway

The Geneva Motor Show, one of the world’s leading conventions in the automotive industry, opens to the public today after opening to the media earlier this week.

Before the doors have even officially opened, electric vehicle technology is already taking the show by storm, led by the Pininfarina Battista. The first hypercar to offer zero emissions, the Battista – described as the hypercar of the future – is capable of reaching speeds of up to 217 mph using all all-electric engine.

The Geneva Motor Show will welcome everyone, from the industry’s leading brands to startups looking to find their feet, and offer plenty of exciting updates, cars and concepts over the next 10 days.

