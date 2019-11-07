Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Bank of England publishes Monetary Policy Report

The Bank of England will publish its quarterly Monetary Policy Report outlining the UK’s economic projections.

Formerly known as the Inflation Report, its contents will form the basis of the Bank’s interest rate decisions. It is expected that current rates will remain unchanged, although Brexit uncertainty and the upcoming general election have fogged the UK’s economic outlook.

The report will also provide an assessment of the UK’s forecasted inflation rates over the next two years. The bank’s governor, Mark Carney, will hold a press conference at 12:30 pm.

Disney publishes earnings ahead of streaming launch

The Walt Disney Company will report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings after the market closes.

The media behemoth, which is part of the S&P 100, has been a dominant box office presence in recent years thanks to franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel. And with its extensive collection of content, Disney will soon be entering the increasingly crowded streaming market.

Investments in this service are expected to weigh on Disney’s bottom line. Forecasts predict 95 cents in adjusted earnings per share, down from $1.48 from the same period last year. Revenue is estimated at $19bn, up from $14bn from the same year period.

Women of the Future Awards

The Women of the Future Awards will recognise the achievements of women under the age of 35 from the arts, business, media, science and technology.

In the technology category, the nominees are: Marianne Breen-Hart, associate director, Accenture; Hannah Hargreaves, customer experience manager, Openreach; Isabel Lewis, associate technology, Publicis Sapient; Marily Nika PhD, senior machine learning product manager, Google and Hattie Smith, data scientist, Aviva.

Now in its 14th year, the event takes place at London Hilton, Park Lane, London.

Wednesday’s Highlights