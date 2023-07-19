Futureverse offers an AI and metaverse technology platform. Credit: chayanuphol via Shutterstock.

Futureverse, an artificial intelligence (AI), metaverse technology and content startup, has raised $54m in a Series A funding round.

10T Holdings led the round, which was joined by Ripple, a crypto-focused technology company.

Set up in 2022, the startup says it offers an AI and metaverse technology platform aimed at facilitating open, scalable, and interoperable games, applications and experiences.

Futureverse plans to use the proceeds to develop its technology, which includes The Root Network, a blockchain and collection of protocols for developing metaverse solutions, as well as its Futureverse Platform, which features “Powered By Futureverse” tools and products.

10T CEO and chief investment officer Dan Tapiero said: “Futureverse has developed an immersive and vertically-integrated metaverse platform that acts as an AI technology provider, metaverse infrastructure builder, layer 1 architect, creative studio, and digital community all-in-one.”

Futureverse is also expanding its footprint in the new AI gaming space by launching “AI League”, an AI-powered game, in partnership with FIFA and a boxing game, “Muhammad Ali – The Next Legends” in partnership with ABG and Muhammad Ali Enterprises IP Rights holders.

Futureverse co-founders Aaron McDonald and Shara Senderoff said: “The metaverse has the potential to transform the way humans engage and collaborate with one another and improve our experiences across a number of different spheres, including gaming, payments, asset management, and more.”

“Futureverse combines next-level technological infrastructure and AI-driven content to create the open metaverse we all envision. “