TechHub London, a key co-working space that is home to hundreds of startups, has been forced to temporarily close due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

TechHub made the decision after a member of the community began to develop coronavirus symptoms after coming into contact with a person with confirmed COVID-19. The member has not yet received confirmation that they have the virus.

In an email to members of TechHub London sent today, the Shoreditch-based community outlined its plans.

“As a precaution, we are closing TechHub form 14:00 today, Friday 6 March, until we receive notice of a negative test result from this member. During this period we will be ensuring a full deep clean of the space takes place as a further precaution.”

TechHub London also praised the affected person for “doing the right thing” by self-isolating and informing the community.

TechHub London startups advised to isolate over coronavirus

TechHub has advised startups from its London office to self-isolate in case any members have already contracted the coronavirus.

“As a team we will be self-isolating until we receive confirmation of a negative test result from the unwell member. We recommend that anyone who has been into TechHub on or after Monday 2 March self-isolates until we communicate a negative result.”

It is not clear whether any other startup communities are likely to be affected, however TechHub is located close to London’s Silicon Roundabout in Shoreditch, which is home to many of the capital’s startups.

As a result, it is possible that other members of the city’s startup community have been affected, particularly given the close-knit nature of the community, and the number of communal events that are held in the area.

TechHub has advised members that it “will be in touch with further information as we have it” and has advised anyone with coronavirus symptoms, which include a fever, dry cough and other flu-like symptoms, to contact the NHS 111 service immediately.

