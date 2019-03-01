Total technology industry deals in Q4 2018 worth $164.56bn were announced, according to GlobalData’s deals database .

The value marked a decrease of 1.2% over the previous quarter and a rise of 12.7% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $145.98bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 40.67% over the last four-quarter average with 4268 deals against the average of 3034 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $112.2bn.

Technology industry deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 36.2% of the overall value in the sector globally during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $59.59bn, against the overall value of $164.56bn recorded for the quarter.

The top announced technology deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was International Business Machines’s $34bn acquisition of Red Hat.

In second place was SAP’s acquisition of Qualtrics International for $8bn and in third place was CommScope Holding’s $7.4bn acquisition of ARRIS International.

Evergreen Coast Capital and Veritas Capital’s $5.79bn private equity deal with athenahealth and Evergreen Coast Capital and Siris Capital Group’s private equity deal with Travelport Worldwide for $4.4bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

