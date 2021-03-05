WCM Investment Management’s $984.44m private equity with Amadeus IT Group was the technology industry’s biggest artificial intelligence deal of Q4 2020 as artificial intelligence deals worth $14.35bn were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 73.8% over the previous quarter of $54.73bn and a drop of 45.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $26.4bn.

In terms of number of artificial intelligence deals, the sector saw a rise of 8.98% over the last four-quarter average with 813 deals against the average of 746 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with artificial intelligence deals worth $6.23bn.

technology industry artificial intelligence deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals accounted for 19.8% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence deals stood at $2.84bn, against the overall value of $14.35bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) WCM Investment Management’s $984.44m private equity with Amadeus IT Group

2) The $683.16m acquisition of Sinch by SB Management Group

3) Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research, Greylock Partners, SoftBank Vision Fund one and T. Rowe Price Group’s $500m venture financing of Nuro

4) The $400m private equity deal with FireEye by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Fund and ClearSky Ventures

5) Altimeter Capital Management, B Capital Group, BlackRock, ClearBridge Investments, Glynn Capital Management, New Enterprise Associates, Sapphire Ventures, Silver Lake Waterman, T. Rowe Price Group and Tiger Global Management’s venture financing with DataRobot for $270m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.