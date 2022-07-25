Technology industry artificial intelligence deals total $5.6bn globally in June 2022

Total Technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $5.6bn were announced globally for June 2022, with the $1.2bn private equity deal for 27% stake in DataBank Holdings being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 53.6% over the previous month of $3.64bn and a drop of 35.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $8.61bn.

In terms of number of artificial intelligence deals, the sector saw a drop of 7.77% with 285 deals in June 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 309 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with artificial intelligence deals worth $2.69bn in June 2022.

Technology industry artificial intelligence deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence deals accounted for 39.8% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence deals stood at $2.23bn, against the overall value of $5.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry artificial intelligence deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Swiss Life Asset Management $1.2bn private equity deal for 27% stake in DataBank Holdings

2) The $300m venture financing of Beijing Megarobo Technology by GGV Capital,Goldman Sachs Asset Management,Harvest Capital,Pavilion Capital,Redview Capital,Sinovation Ventures,Starr Capital,Taihecap,U-Member Capital and Yumeng Capital

3) Asia Investment Capital Holdings,Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Equity,Hongwei Capital,Jiyuan Capital,Pavilion Capital,Starr Capital,Taihe Capital,Yuanfeng Capital and Yumeng Capital $300m venture financing deal with Maggie Technology (Beijing)

4) The $225m venture financing of AlphaSense by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Viking Global Investors

5) Shiprocket $200m acquisition of 80% stake in Pickrr Technologies Pvt.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.