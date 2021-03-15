Total technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $9.58bn were announced globally for February 2021, with the $1.73bn acquisition of Hyperconnect being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 31.3% over the previous month of $13.95bn and a rise of 0.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $9.56bn.

In terms of number of artificial intelligence deals, the sector saw a drop of 0.78% with 256 deals in February 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 258 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with artificial intelligence deals worth $4.46bn in February 2021.

technology industry artificial intelligence deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence deals accounted for 53.04% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence deals stood at $5.08bn, against the overall value of $9.58bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Match Group’s $1.73bn acquisition of Hyperconnect

2) The $1bn acquisition of Adjust by AppLovin

3) Autodesk’s $1bn acquisition of Innovyze

4) The $750m venture financing deal of UiPath by Alkeon Capital, Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, IVP, Sequoia Capital VI and Tiger Global Management

5) Francisco Partners Management, Gigi Levy, Gilad Japhet, HP Beteiligungs and Yuval Rakavy’s private equity deal with MyHeritage for $600m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.