Total technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $1.2bn were announced globally in May 2021, led by Snap’s $500m acquisition of WaveOptics, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 96.1% over the previous month of $30.71bn and a drop of 85.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $8.43bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $516.7m. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $513.9m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence M&A deals activity in May 2021 was the US with 27 deals, followed by the UK with three and Italy with three.

In 2021, as of May, technology artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $57.08bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 1648% year on year.

technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence M&A deals accounted for 95.1% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence M&A deals stood at $1.14bn, against the overall value of $1.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Snap’s $500m acquisition of WaveOptics

2) The $300m acquisition of Prospera Technologies by Valmont Industries

3) Genius Sports Group’s $200m acquisition of Second Spectrum

4) The $73.5m acquisition of Affectiva by Smart Eye

5) Ondas Holdings’ acquisition of American Robotics for $70.6m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

