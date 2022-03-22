Technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals total $1.5bn globally in February 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $1.5bn were announced globally in February 2022, led by Black Knight’s $1.16bn acquisition of Optimal Blue Holdco, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 358.3% over the previous month of $329.47m and a drop of 29.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.14bn.

Related

Comparing artificial intelligence M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.17bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.17bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence M&A deals activity in February 2022 was the US with 22 deals, followed by the UK with four and India with four.

In 2022, as of February, technology artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $1.84bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 85.6% year on year.

technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence M&A deals accounted for 99.7% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence M&A deals stood at $1.5bn, against the overall value of $1.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Black Knight $1.16bn acquisition deal with Optimal Blue Holdco

2) The $290m acquisition of GeoPhy by Walker & Dunlop

3) ECC Ventures 5 $28.81m acquisition deal with Shelfie Tech

4) The $15m acquisition of TWO Platforms by Jio Platforms

5) myProteus $13.58m acquisition deal with Sharktower AI

a