Technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals total $1.5bn globally in February 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $1.5bn were announced globally in February 2022, led by Black Knight’s $1.16bn acquisition of Optimal Blue Holdco, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 358.3% over the previous month of $329.47m and a drop of 29.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.14bn.
Comparing artificial intelligence M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.17bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.17bn.
In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.
The top country in terms of artificial intelligence M&A deals activity in February 2022 was the US with 22 deals, followed by the UK with four and India with four.
In 2022, as of February, technology artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $1.84bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 85.6% year on year.
technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals in February 2022: Top deals
The top five artificial intelligence M&A deals accounted for 99.7% of the overall value during February 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence M&A deals stood at $1.5bn, against the overall value of $1.5bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Black Knight $1.16bn acquisition deal with Optimal Blue Holdco
2) The $290m acquisition of GeoPhy by Walker & Dunlop
3) ECC Ventures 5 $28.81m acquisition deal with Shelfie Tech
4) The $15m acquisition of TWO Platforms by Jio Platforms
5) myProteus $13.58m acquisition deal with Sharktower AI
