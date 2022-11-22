Technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals total $1.7bn globally in October 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $1.7bn were announced globally in October 2022, led by TELUS International’s $1.23bn acquisition of WillowTree, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 2017.7% over the previous month of $81.22m and a drop of 8.02% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.87bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.46bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.46bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence M&A deals activity in October 2022 was the US with 29 deals, followed by the UK with six and Canada with four.

In 2022, as of October, technology artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $16.97bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 64.6% year on year.

technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals in October 2022: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence M&A deals accounted for 99.5% of the overall value during October 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence M&A deals stood at $1.71bn, against the overall value of $1.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals of October 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) TELUS International’s $1.23bn acquisition deal with WillowTree

2) The $240m acquisition of Banias Labs by Alphawave IP Group

3) The $220m merger deal with CF AcquisitionVIII and XBP Europe

4) The $15.8m acquisition of 20.77% stake in Konan Technology by SK Telecom

5) VerseBooks’s $10m acquisition deal with BrainRap Artificial Intelligence

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.