Technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals total $1.9bn globally in March 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $1.9bn were announced globally in March 2022, led by Snowflake’s $800m acquisition of Streamlit, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 26% over the previous month of $1.54bn and a drop of 1.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.97bn.
Comparing artificial intelligence M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $944m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $940m.
In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.
The top country in terms of artificial intelligence M&A deals activity in March 2022 was the US with 21 deals, followed by the UK with eight and India with four.
In 2022, as of March, technology artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $3.81bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 72.1% year on year.
technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals in March 2022: Top deals
The top five artificial intelligence M&A deals accounted for 92.8% of the overall value during March 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence M&A deals stood at $1.8bn, against the overall value of $1.9bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Snowflake $800m acquisition deal with Streamlit
2) The $650m acquisition of Granulate Cloud Solutions by Intel
3) TripleLift $150m acquisition deal with 1plusX
4) The $100m acquisition of Unbxd by Children’s Medical Center Dallas,Google Ventures and Netcore Cloud
5) Celonis $100m acquisition deal with Process Analytics Factory