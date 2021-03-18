Total technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $4.64bn were announced globally in February 2021, led by Match Group’s $1.73bn acquisition of Hyperconnect, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 51.4% over the previous month of $9.55bn and a drop of 11.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $5.23bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.76bn. At the country level, the Republic of Korea (South Korea) topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.73bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence M&A deals activity in February 2021 was the US with 23 deals, followed by the Canada with six and China with three.

In 2021, as of February, technology artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $14.19bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 408.4% year on year.

technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence M&A deals accounted for 98.6% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence M&A deals stood at $4.58bn, against the overall value of $4.64bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Match Group’s $1.73bn acquisition of Hyperconnect

2) The $1bn acquisition of Adjust by AppLovin

3) Autodesk’s $1bn acquisition of Innovyze

4) The $450m acquisition of Runtime Collective by Cision

5) Sensata Technologies Holding’s acquisition of Xirgo Technologies for $400m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

