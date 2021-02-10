Total technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $851.37m were announced globally in December 2020, led by SB Management Group’s $683.16m acquisition of Sinch, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 31.6% over the previous month of $647.09m and a drop of 81.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $4.67bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $712.85m. At the country level, the Sweden topped the list in terms of deal value at $683.16m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence M&A deals activity in December 2020 was the US with 20 deals, followed by the UK with eight and Australia with four.

In 2020, as of December, technology artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $54.2bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 16.3% year on year.

technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence M&A deals accounted for 99.7% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence M&A deals stood at $848.84m, against the overall value of $851.37m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) SB Management Group’s $683.16m acquisition of Sinch

2) The $120m acquisition of Vast.com by Vroom

3) Dubber’s $28.93m acquisition of Aeriandi

4) The $15.62m acquisition of Zhongke Software Intelligence by Peak Positioning Technologies

5) PPK Group’s acquisition of AMAG Holdings Australia for $1.13m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.