Total technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $9.48bn were announced in North America in January 2021, led by Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 7800% over the previous month of $120m and a rise of 940.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $910.91m.

North America held a 99.58% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deal value that totalled $9.52bn in January 2021. With a 99.47% share and deals worth $9.47bn, the US was the top country in North America’s artificial intelligence M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence M&A deal activity, North America recorded 28 deals during January 2021, marking an increase of 21.74% over the previous month and a rise of 40.00% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 26 deals during the month.

North America technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals accounted for 99.8% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence deals stood at $9.46bn, against the overall value of $9.48bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems

2) The $640m acquisition of Kount by Equifax

3) $350m merger of Crescent Acquisition and LiveVox

4) The $80m acquisition of Alphonso by LG Electronics

5) Airgain’s acquisition of NimbeLink for $23m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.