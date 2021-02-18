Total technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $9.52bn were announced globally in January 2021, led by Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 1018.2% over the previous month of $851.37m and a rise of 109.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $4.54bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $9.48bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $9.47bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence M&A deals activity in January 2021 was the US with 26 deals, followed by the China with four and Germany with three.

In 2021, as of January, technology artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $9.52bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 692.1% year on year.

technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence M&A deals accounted for 99.4% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence M&A deals stood at $9.46bn, against the overall value of $9.52bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems

2) The $640m acquisition of Kount by Equifax

3) The $350m merger of Crescent Acquisition and LiveVox

4) The $80m acquisition of Alphonso by LG Electronics

5) Airgain’s acquisition of NimbeLink for $23m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

