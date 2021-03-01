Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $1.02bn were announced in North America in January 2021, led by $138.3m venture financing of Globality, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 35.03% over the previous month of $1.57bn and a drop of 14.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.19bn.

North America held a 32.90% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $3.1bn in January 2021. With a 32.90% share and deals worth $1.02bn, the US was the top country in North America’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 63 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 21.25% over the previous month and a drop of 19.23% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 61 deals during the month.

North America technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 56.2% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $575.3m, against the overall value of $1.02bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Sienna Capital S.a and SoftBank Vision Fund’s $138.3m venture financing of Globality

2) The $132m venture financing of Kang Health by 14W Venture Partners, BoxGroup, GGV Capital, Kaiser Permanente pension fund, LTS Investments, Marcy Venture Partners, Max-Ventures, PICO Venture Partners, Primary Venture Partners and Valor Equity Partners

3) Francisco Partners Management and IDG Capital’s $115m venture financing of Particle Media

4) The $110m venture financing of SWorkato by Altimeter Capital Management, Battery Ventures, Insight Partners and Redpoint Ventures

5) Afif Khoury, Ankona Capital, Doug Winter and JMI Equity Fund’ venture financing of SOCi for $80m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.